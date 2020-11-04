Coronavirus cabinet okays reopening of high street shops next week

Ministers in the coronavirus cabinet on Wednesday approved the reopening of high street shops in "green" areas that have low infection rates from Sunday, with a ban on serving more than four customers at one time. Malls and shopping centers will still remain closed.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The cabinet was set to meet again in the coming days to decide whether stores will also be allowed to open in "red" areas designated as infection hot spots.

On Thursday, the cabinet was set to decide whether the Druze communities of Majdal Shams, Buq'ata and Mas'ade on the Golan Heights will renter lockdown due to rising morbidity rates.

Closed stores in Tel Aviv as part of coronavirus mitigation efforts ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )

"Exactly as we promised in our previous meeting, we will open high street shops next Sunday. We are allowing four customers at a time, not more,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement released after the meeting.

"We also know there is a certain increase in morbidity, so if we do see that there is an increase at the end of the week, we will have to stop and maybe even tighten the restrictions," he said.

Outgoing coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu ( Photo: Knesset Channel )

During the meeting, outgoing coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu proposed the use of security cameras in cities to monitor how many of the population are wearing the face masks that are mandatory in all public areas.

Attorney General Avichai Mandleblit rejected the recommendation at first, saying: "We are not going to complicate the situation with an array of cameras or people informing on one another. Only the police have the authority to hand out fines."

Gamzu then clarified that the use of the cameras would be to conduct surveys and not issue for fines, to which Mandleblit replied that in that case he would support the proposal.

The departing czar also recommended to start preventing Israelis from entering the Palestinian Authority as well as conducting coronavirus tests for Palestinian workers entering Israel and a renewal of "the traffic light" system for cities with high infection rates from November 15.

The coronavirus ward at Sheba Medical Center in central Israel ( Photo: AP )

The Health Ministry on Wednesday evening reported 461 new coronavirus cases since midnight, putting Israel's total caseload at 317,206.

The national death toll from the pathogen also rose to 2,597.

Out of the 9,639 patients currently battling the disease, 364 are in serious condition, with 159 connected to ventilators.

With 24,210 tests conducted by Wednesday evening, the national infection rate stands at 1.9%.