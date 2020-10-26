Ministers relaunch school for grades 1-4, open beauty parlors

The so-called coronavirus cabinet, which leads the government's response to the pandemic, voted for bringing first through fourth-grade students back to school and reopening beauty parlors starting this coming Friday.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The Health Ministry's proposed outline for elementary schools came to a heated debate over the past week.

Students at an elementary school in central Israel ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

The government eventually decided to stick to the ministry’s proposal to open classes on November 1 in the capsules format, with each class divided into two groups and requiring additional funds from the Finance Ministry.

All students will be mandated to wear face masks at school.

First and second grade after school programs were also approved, also being divided into at most three groups of a maximum of 28 children each and all from the same school.

In addition to schools, the government approved the reopening of hair salons, beauty parlors, and the relaunching of elective medical treatments and driving lessons starting Sunday.

A hair parlor in central Israel ( Photo: Tal Shahar )

Beauticians and hairdressers will be allowed to see customers on a one-on-one basis.

The cabinet will hold a separate meeting on Thursday to decide on reopening other stores and guest houses.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz pushed for the reopening of retail stores while Health Minister Yuli Edelstein objected.

“We are in a very early stage of the [exit strategy] plan,” Edelstein contested. “If we accept retail and guest rooms, I don’t know if to support it. We are playing with fire.”

A woman wearing face mask walks past closed shops in Tel Aviv ( Photo: AP )

Finance Minister Israel Katz stressed that he foresaw the Health Ministry’s opposition, which “can flex positions as we all do.”

The Health Ministry reported that 495 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed since midnight, putting Israel's total caseload at 310,600.

The death toll since the start of the pandemic rose to 2,440.

Out of 13,375 patients battling the disease, 486 are in serious condition, with 196 connected to ventilators.



