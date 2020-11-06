Facebook removes Iranian accounts targeting Israel anti-Netanyahu protests

Facebook says it has taken down several fake accounts based in Iran that had voiced support for protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Facebook detailed several instances of "coordinated inauthentic behavior" around the globe, in which fake accounts were set up to interfere in the politics of other countries.

It said the accounts have been removed from the social network.

The announcement came in a monthly report released on Thursday. It said one such case involved 12 Facebook accounts, two pages and 307 Instagram accounts that had shared content in Hebrew and Arabic about protests in both Israel and Iraq.

Facebook said the individuals behind the accounts had sought to shield their identities but that it was able to trace them to a Tehran-based IT company.

It said the network of fake accounts had around 10,000 followers and was in the early stages of building an audience.

Netanyahu and his supporters seized on the report, saying it proved that Iran supported the aims of his political opponents.

The Black Flag movement, one of the main protest groups, accused the prime minister of incitement and called on supporters to attend its next weekly protest on Saturday.

The prime minister has faced months of regular protests outside his official Jerusalem residence and across the country, calling on him to resign over his corruption charges and what they say is his mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic.



