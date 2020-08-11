Rivlin: Elections unthinkable while we count our dead

President Reuven Rivlin on Tuesday said it's unthinkable to postulate another elections, while Israel "counts its dead" as coronavirus epidemic continues to surge.

A stand-off between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz over the passage of the state budget threatens to trigger Israel's fourth election in a little over a year amid an economic crisis fueled by the pandemic. On Monday, the two agreed to move the deadline for budget approval, originally set for August 25.

President Reuven Rivlin ( Photo: GPO )

Rivlin said the possibility of a fourth election will be a "painful and unforgettable blow" to Israel.

“I won’t restate the warnings which you know well, I will just say this, as a citizen of this country – [election] is not an option," Rivlin said following a meeting with Communications Minister Yoaz Handel.

"It cannot be that we continue to deal with this as if it were a logical option, while we are counting our dead," Rivlin said, referring to the record number of coronavirus-related fatalities.

"If you take us there, you, the elected officials of whatever party, if you take us to that dreadful nadir, you will inflict on this country a hard, painful and unforgivable blow. Beware of it.”

Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: Tal Shahar )

Netanyahu is seeking a short-term budget to last until the end of the year, while Gantz has insisted on the multi-year budget laid out in the coalition agreement they signed in April.

In what appears to be a gesture of goodwill, Blue & White announced the party will be absent from Wednesday's Knesset vote on a bill tabled by for opposition leader Yair Lapid, which aims to bar any individual under indictment from being able to form a government.

Netanyahu is currently on trial after being charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust.