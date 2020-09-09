High Court rejects petitions to revoke the immunity of MK Haim Katz

The High Court outright rejected the three petitions demanding the annulment of the Knesset's decision to grant immunity from prosecution to MK Haim Katz.
Justice Neal Handel said that “the petitions were topical and ripe for decision at the time of their filing. To be precise, during the 22nd Knesset... However, since their submission, the Knesset has ended its term, hence the decision that is the subject of the petitions is no longer valid."
Katz will have to request additional immunity from the current Knesset if an indictment is filed against him.