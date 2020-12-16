Police rescue boy, 8, sucked into underground pipe after falling in river

An eight-year-old boy on Wednesday fell into a river in southern Israel and was sucked into an underground pipe. He was rescued by police unscathed.

Yagel Eitam and his family, from the West Bank settlement of Gush Etzion, arrived at arrived at Nahal Oved as part of a trip. As he was watching the stream, he slipped and fell into the river.

Yagel Eitam ( Photo: Matan Tzuri )

His father immediately jumped into the water to fish him out, only to realize Yagel had been sucked into an underground pipe that runs under the nearby road.

The father, not realizing where Yagel was, crawled into the pipe himself to look for his son, only to have Yagel crawl out of the other end into the nearby bushes, looking distressed.

Police and Magen David Adom teams were called to the scene and treated the child on the spot.

The Nahal Oved stream, with a road in the middle ( Photo: Matan Tzuri )

Yagel’s mother, Shulamit Eitam said, "Yagel just slipped and fell into the stream and just disappeared. My husband jumped into the water but it was already too late because Yagel came out the other side by crossing the road while inside an underground pipe” she added.

"I feel like he received his life as a gift. This event could have ended completely differently. We thank God for this miracle. We are still trying to comprehend it, but the main thing is that Yagel is healthy and in one piece," she added.