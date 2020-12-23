Israel to mull new virus lockdown from next week

Israel set to mull a new coronavirus lockdown from next week during a government meeting on Wednesday in the wake of the latest surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Ministers set to convene at 2pm, just hours after the government fell apart as coalition members failed to pass a state budget by midnight, triggering snap elections due to be held on March 23.

Police officers in Tel Aviv during the first lockdown ( Photo: AP )

During the government meeting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is apparently set to demand another two- or three-week nationwide lockdown, which would include full shutdown of trade and the education system.

Although the ministers are not set on a particular date, the lockdown is set to begin sometime next week in an effort to give the public time to prepare.

Health Ministry officials believe there will be strong opposition to the proposal due to potential damage another lockdown would cause to certain sectors of the economy as well as tense atmosphere expected at the meeting in light of the new elections.

A mall in Netanya opened amid pandemic ( Photo: Lihi Krupnik )

The ministry estimates the later the lockdown is imposed, the longer it will have to stay in place, believing it must continue until the country reaches less than 1,000 new daily virus cases. However, some senior officials in the ministry believe the lockdown could be avoided due to the rapid progress in the vaccination campaign among the elderly population.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said Israel is in the grips of a "third coronavirus infection wave" and that there is no other choice but to go into another nationwide lockdown.

"We have missed the train with tightened restraint and there is no escape from a lockdown," he said on a visit to an assisted living facility that was rolling out its vaccination program for tenants. "It will take between two and three months for the vaccine [program] to take effect."