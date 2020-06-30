EU: Travelers from 14 countries can enter starting Wednesday; Israel and U.S. off the list

The European Union plans to open its borders to non-essential travelers such as tourists and most business people from a limited number of countries outside the bloc from July 1. The 27 EU governments agreed on an initial "safe list" of 14 countries, which excludes Israel, the United States, Brazil, Russia and Turkey.
The EU considers the countries on its "safe list" to have similar or better control of the COVID-19 pandemic as the bloc itself, based on the number of cases per 100,000 people in the previous two weeks.