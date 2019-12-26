With polls closing soon, Netanyahu and Sa’ar paint conflicting picture

'With clocks ticking down until the polling stations are closed, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main challenger MK Gideon Sa’ar paint a conflicting picture of the Likud leadership election’s voter turnout.

on Thursday morning to set the stage for a showdown that presents the most serious challenge to Netanyahu's Likud leadership in years.

Netanyahu claims the turnout is “extremely low,” urging his voter base to beat the inclement weather and come out to vote.

