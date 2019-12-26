Channels
Photo: Ido Erez
With polls closing soon, Netanyahu and Sa’ar paint conflicting picture

While PM insists the voter turndown in the Likud leadership elections are 'extremely low,' his main challenger claims it is 'higher than average'; by 9 pm, it appears some 43% of the party's 116,000 eligible voters had cast ballots

Ynet |
Published: 12.26.19 , 22:18
'With clocks ticking down until the polling stations are closed, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main challenger MK Gideon Sa’ar paint a conflicting picture of the Likud leadership election’s voter turnout.
    • Some 116,048 members of the Likud party began voting at 106 polling stations across the country on Thursday morning to set the stage for a showdown that presents the most serious challenge to Netanyahu's Likud leadership in years.
    Likud's polling station in Tel Aviv
    (Photo: Ido Erez)
    By 9 pm, it appears some 43% of the party's 116,000 eligible voters had cast ballots.
    Netanyahu claims the turnout is “extremely low,” urging his voter base to beat the inclement weather and come out to vote.
    “I’ve been calling people and they tell me: 'We want you tremendously and we're sure you will win anyway,’” he said. "Because those people are convinced that I will win, they don’t come out to vote, narrowing the gap.”
    Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu cast their ballots
    Meanwhile, Sa’ar’s official HQ directly contradicted Netanyahu’s claims. “The voter turnout is higher than average,” said the official statement.
    The Likud administration also appears to be dissatisfied with the voter turnout, urged the party members to come out and cast their ballot. "Do not give in to the cold weather, do not give up your democratic right to vote and make a difference,” said the party in a statement.
    The polls close at 11 pm and results are expected early Friday.

    First published: 22:18 , 12.26.19
