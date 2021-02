The Palestinians received 10,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine on Thursday to help jumpstart their COVID-19 inoculation campaign, officials said.

The Palestinians received 10,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine on Thursday to help jumpstart their COVID-19 inoculation campaign, officials said.

The Palestinians received 10,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine on Thursday to help jumpstart their COVID-19 inoculation campaign, officials said.