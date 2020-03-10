Number of coronavirus cases in Israel crosses 60

Another three Israelis have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, bringing the country's total number of cases to 61, the Health Ministry confirmed on Tuesday.

All three newly-diagnosed patients have recently returned from overseas.

Man wears protective mask at Ben Gurion Airpport ( Photo: Amit Huber )

Patient No. 59 is a 60-year-old man who traveled to Spain with Iberia flight IB3317 that departed on February 28 at 6am and returned with Arkia flight 4XAGK that landed in Israel on March 2 at 11:30pm.

The man traveled by train from Ben Gurion Airport, where he and his family traveled alone in the wagon, to his home in Be'er Sheva, where he has been staying in quarantine since March 5.

Busses in Tel Aviv create dedicated areas due to coronavirus spread ( Photo: Nadav Abas )

Patient No. 60 is a 29-year-old man from Jerusalem who traveled to Germany with Lufthansa flight 687 that departed on March 4 and landed in Frankfurt 4:25pm, he then traveled to Prague on March 5 and went back to Israel on Israir flight H67762, which landed at Ben Gurion Airport on March 9 at 4:25am.

Patient No. 61 is a man in his 60s from central Israel who traveled from Tel Aviv to Zurich with Swiss flight LX257 on February 25 at 5:20am, from Zurich to Tenerife with Edelweiss flight WK214 on February 25 at 9:30am and returned from Tenerife to Zurich with Edelweiss flight WK215 on March 3 at 2pm and from Zurich to Israel with Swiss flight LX256 on March 3 at 10:40pm.

The epidemiological report shows the patient was at the following locations after his return to Israel:

-Rami Levy supermarket in Sha'ar Binyamin Industrial Zone on March 4 between 4:30pm and 6:30pm.

-Rom Optic in Pisgat Ze'ev on March 6 between 12pm and 12:10pm.

-Maayan 2000 supermarket in Pisgat Ze'ev on March 6 between 12:10pm and 12:15pm.

-Kashtan Deli in Pisgat Ze'ev on March 6 between 12:20pm and 12:30pm.

The patient has been in self-quarantine since March 6.