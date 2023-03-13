Security forces probe IED explosion in north as suspected terror

Explosion severely injures 20-year-old man; roads closed causing massive traffic jam while forces rushed to scene; forces on high alert after terror attack in Tel Aviv last week and ahead of Muslim holy month of Ramadan
First published: 15:46, 03.13.23