When divorce turns into a public spectacle: Inside the breakups of the rich and famous

Divorce is rarely easy. But when vast wealth, celebrity status and public scrutiny collide, the process can transform into something closer to a spectacle than a legal proceeding. In the latest episode of the Love and Law podcast, family law attorney Sigal Belenson-Shafran takes listeners behind the scenes of high-profile divorces — from Hollywood scandals to Israeli courtrooms — and reveals why money often isn’t the real issue at stake.

According to Belenson-Shafran, divorces involving the wealthy and well-known differ dramatically from ordinary separations. The first reason: the spotlight. “These couples are at the center of attention,” she says. “Often, one party uses the media to their advantage to sway public opinion, you could say, instead of resolving the dispute in court.”

That pressure plays out in social media posts, news leaks and carefully worded public statements. A tweet or Instagram post can spark a chain reaction of coverage, turning what should be a private dispute into a kind of reality show.

The damage goes far beyond embarrassment. Reputations, businesses and livelihoods can suffer lasting harm.

Few cases illustrate this dynamic more vividly than the divorce and defamation suits between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Heard’s allegations of abuse against Depp — and his subsequent lawsuit — played out in real time across global media. While Depp eventually won damages, neither party emerged unscathed. “The takeaway is this: A person’s name is their most valuable asset,” Belenson-Shafran explains. “You can’t just destroy it, burn it down, so easily.”

She adds that Israel, too, has seen a rise in defamation suits linked to divorce, with accusations of economic abuse becoming increasingly common — sometimes without justification. “We need to be extremely cautious when using terms like that,” she warns, noting that misuse undermines real victims.

While reputations can be rebuilt and money divided, the children of high-profile divorces often carry scars that last a lifetime. “Those kids pay a very, very heavy price,” Belenson-Shafran says. “They stop being their parents’ private children. They’re in the headlines. Their parents are fighting in public and the children carry the burden."

When classmates repeat headlines or question them about family scandals, the emotional toll is immense. “A million psychologists can’t fix that,” she adds.

One might assume that vast wealth smooths the path of separation. In fact, it can do the opposite. “Sometimes, money becomes the very tool used to prolong the conflict,” Belenson-Shafran says. “It enables people to hire entire teams of lawyers, to file endless lawsuits over things they might not have even fought about otherwise. It becomes a tactical weapon to gain legal advantages."

At its core, she argues, these disputes are rarely about money. “After 23 years in this field, it’s often not about the money at all and how much each one would get. It’s about emotion, ego, revenge, resentment."

She recounts one cross-border case involving millions of euros in assets that dragged on for years. Both spouses died before the matter was fully resolved. “They wasted their lives and maybe even shortened them because of this,” she reflects.

Prenuptial agreements are often seen as safeguards, especially when fortunes are involved. But Belenson-Shafran warns they can sometimes backfire. By spelling out financial “milestones,” they may incentivize separation.

She cites singer Janet Jackson’s marriage to Qatari billionaire Wissam Al Mana, where reports suggested a $100 million payout after five years of marriage, and another $100 million if the couple had a child. Jackson filed for divorce shortly after both conditions were met. “It strips away the innocence of love, passion and sincerity,” Belenson-Shafran argues. “Everything starts to feel like a business deal.”

Dividing assets today goes far beyond splitting homes and pensions. Courts now handle stock options, startups, cryptocurrency and international art collections. Valuation itself becomes a battle: what is a startup worth today versus in five years? What’s a fair division when one partner has the expertise to run a business and the other does not?

“Fifty-fifty isn’t always truly fair,” Belenson-Shafran says. “One side may not know what to do with the assets they receive. Sometimes division should be different—giving something that can grow in the future."

Even with signed agreements, disputes can resurface. If valuations prove wildly inaccurate, courts may allow reopening of settlements — though only in rare, exceptional cases.

For Belenson-Shafran, one lesson stands above all: avoid the media battlefield. Public fights may seem like leverage, but the long-term cost — particularly for children — is devastating.

“The media can report that XYZ are divorcing—that’s fine. But going into details harms the children. Those articles don’t disappear. The kids grow up with them, and it stays for life,” she says.