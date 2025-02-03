Russian missiles hit historic Bristol Hotel, Jewish University of Chabad in Odessa

The historic Bristol Hotel in downtown Odessa was hit by a missile attack over the weekend. The nearby Jewish University also was hit in the same attack, which sustained significant damage to its building.

Russian military bloggers alleged that foreign military specialists were staying in the five-star hotel. Ukraine's emergency service posted video showing debris littering the street outside the Bristol. Seven people were reported injured in the attack, reported to be in moderate condition.

Following the heavy damage, the university administration announced that students would be on vacation until the necessary renovation work is completed or an alternative building is found. The university is home to over 100 students who are graduates of the Mishpacha orphanage in Odessa, as well as graduates of the Or Avner Chabad schools from across Ukraine.

Rabbi Avraham Wolff, the Chief Rabbi of Odessa and southern Ukraine, addressed worried parents in a statement. "I want to reassure all parents - all students are safe and protected. We are working with all our might to restore the situation to normal as soon as possible. The Jewish community in Odessa has gone through many challenges throughout history, and we have always emerged strengthened. This time too, with God's help, we will overcome the crisis and return to school soon," Wolff said.

The Jewish University of Chabad in Odessa is a significant educational institution for the Jewish community in Ukraine, and serves as a second home for many of its students, especially those who grew up in the educational institutions of the Jewish community in the country.

Rabbi Schneur Wigler, a Chabad emissary in the city, says that the Jewish community will rebuild. "During the years of war, unfortunately, a number of buildings related to the Jewish community were damaged and homes of community members were destroyed. Thanks to the support, we were able to restore and help, and we are sure that this time too we will emerge stronger from this attack and pray for the end of the war," he said.

The management of Jewish Relief Network Ukraine, the Chabad rescue organization in Ukraine, has not yet provided details about the exact extent of the damage or the estimated timetable for the resumption of classes there.