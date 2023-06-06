Ambassador cleared of sexual harassment allegations to return to Morocco

After an investigation by the Foreign Ministry found no evidence to substantiate serious charges against him, David Govrin, Israel's ambassador to Morocco, will soon return to his post in the northwestern African nation.
Govrin had previously returned to Israel from Rabat eight months ago following allegations of sexual harassment, misconduct and failing to report receiving jewelry as gifts from the Moroccan royal family. The investigation also uncovered allegations of a hostile work environment at the embassy.
From this affair's onset, Govrin vehemently denied the allegations against him, emphasizing he neither exploited nor harassed women, local or otherwise. He also provided evidence that he did not receive any jewelry as gifts from a representative of the Moroccan royal family.
The investigation revealed that the allegations stemmed from internal conflicts within the embassy involving Israeli employees. The news of Govrin's return to Morocco was first reported by i24NEWS. Since his recall to Israel, no Israeli ambassador has been appointed to Rabat, and the representation has been handled by interim officials.
Previously the Israeli ambassador to Egypt, Govrin a veteran diplomat, having served in the foreign ministry for 34 years.
Extensive coverage in the Moroccan press highlighted the investigation against Govrin, which was then exploited by extremist elements opposed to normalization to launch attacks against Israel.
In Rabat, some individuals staged a protest in front of the parliament, demanding the expulsion of "Zionists" from the country and burning the Israeli flag. A separate article on a popular Moroccan news website claimed that "Govrin has become a burden on the relations between Israel and Morocco."
Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials have confirmed that Govrin is expected to head back to Rabat in the coming weeks, either by the end of the month or the beginning of July, once the investigation into his case has been officially concluded.