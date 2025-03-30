Israeli-Arab teen charged with polotting attacks, supporting ISIS

Israeli authorities said Sunday that a 17-year-old resident of Jisr az-Zarqa was arrested nearly a month ago on suspicion of plotting a terror attack in the coastal city of Hadera after pledging allegiance to Islamic State.
The teenager, who was taken into custody on March 2, was indicted by the Haifa District Prosecutor’s Office on serious terror-related charges. Prosecutors also filed a motion to remand him to custody until the end of legal proceedings.
According to the Israel Police and the Shin Bet security agency, the teen swore allegiance to ISIS and its current leader multiple times in recent months. He also allegedly planned a terror attack in Hadera near his home and was found in possession of documents related to the production of explosives and explosive devices.
“This arrest is the result of precise intelligence work and a swift response by security forces,” a senior police official said. “The Israel Police, together with the Shin Bet, will continue to act with determination and zero tolerance against anyone who seeks to harm Israeli citizens. Anyone who chooses the path of terrorism will be caught, arrested and brought to justice.”
A senior Shin Bet official said the case adds to a growing number of arrests involving Israeli citizens suspected of planning attacks. “The trend of Israeli citizens being involved in terrorism and espionage is extremely serious,” the official said. “The security establishment will act decisively against those involved.”
Roughly two weeks earlier, police and the Shin Bet arrested Kamel Nashef, a 21-year-old resident of Tayibe, on suspicion of pledging allegiance to ISIS and establishing contact with operatives affiliated with the group. Authorities said Nashef decided to take “revenge” against Israel and support terror organizations in the West Bank in response to the war in Gaza.
According to police, Nashef filmed Israeli forces en route to the West Bank city of Tulkarm and sent the footage via Telegram to local operatives to help them prepare for the troops’ arrival. He has since been indicted.
Investigators said Nashef began consuming ISIS-related content on social media last summer and later connected with individuals tied to the group. He allegedly pledged allegiance, identified as a member, and was found in possession of materials linked to the organization at the time of his arrest.