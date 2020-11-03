Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
29C
שקיות עם חומר חשוד הנראה כסמים
Bags full of cocaine stored in the back of the truck
Photo: Israel Police
Bags of cocaine stored in the back of the truck

Police seize nearly ton of cocaine in drug bust

Officers say massive shipment found in the back of a truck in an industrial zone in southern Israel is worth an estimated NIS 250 million; police launch investigation into origin of contraband

Matan Tzuri |
Published: 11.03.20 , 20:05
Police on Tuesday captured a shipment of nearly 750 kilos (1650 pounds) of cocaine found in a truck in the industrial area near the town of Kiryat Malakhi in southern Israel.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • Officers said the shipment is worth an estimated NIS 250 million. A gag order has been placed regarding any further details in the investigation.
    (Video: Israel Police)
    The contraband was stored away in a number of bags and tied to containers inside the truck. According to police, the massive stash was found by accident, with no prior intel.
    שקיות עם חומר חשוד הנראה כסמיםשקיות עם חומר חשוד הנראה כסמים
    Bags of cocaine stored in the back of the truck
    (Photo: Israel Police)
    Lachish District police have opened an investigation in an attempt to find the persons behind the shipment.
    Talkbacks for this article 0