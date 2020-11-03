Police seize nearly ton of cocaine in drug bust

Police on Tuesday captured a shipment of nearly 750 kilos (1650 pounds) of cocaine found in a truck in the industrial area near the town of Kiryat Malakhi in southern Israel.
Officers said the shipment is worth an estimated NIS 250 million. A gag order has been placed regarding any further details in the investigation.
The contraband was stored away in a number of bags and tied to containers inside the truck. According to police, the massive stash was found by accident, with no prior intel.
Lachish District police have opened an investigation in an attempt to find the persons behind the shipment.