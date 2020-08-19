Border officials fear coronavirus test results forged to travel overseas

The Administration of Border Crossings, Population and Immigration has found that dozens of Israelis have allegedly used fake coronavirus tests to board flights departing from Ben Gurion Airport in the days following the relaunch of overseas travel, Ynet has learned on Wednesday.

An audit revealed that dozens of the forms were issued at the same clinic in Jerusalem and all had the stamp of the same doctor.

Ben Gurion Airport ( Photo: AFP )

At this stage, it is not yet clear whether the physician issued all the forms or whether they were copies of the same form.

An official at Ben Gurion Airport said that staff started noticing suspicious patterns when examining the forms which raised fears many of them were forged.

"Some of the forms had things that seemed a little strange to us, like the fact that many of them had the same wording, according to which the person in front of us recovered from coronavirus and has since undergone two negative tests," the official told Ynet.

"There were also over 20 test forms, all of which had the same doctor's name and others had the name of the same medical center in Jerusalem. Together with the Health Ministry, we will forward all the forms to the police for closer examination."

The clinic which issued the forms denied any wrongdoings on its part.

Coronavirus test result form suspected to be fake ( Photo: AFP )

Israel on Sunday rescinded compulsory quarantine for nationals returning from 21 "green" countries that have low coronavirus contagion rates which led to an influx of globetrotting Israelis flocking to Ben Gurion Airport.

Since Israel is considered a "red" country due to its high levels of infection, most "green" countries refuse to allow its nationals across their borders, besides Bulgaria, Croatia, and the Greek cities of Athens, Thessaloniki, Crete and Corfu.

Travelers from Israel will have to present a negative coronavirus test before departure to these locations.