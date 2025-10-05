Report: Hamas agrees to disarm, begins collecting bodies of slain hostages

Hamas has begun collecting the bodies of Israeli hostages killed in Gaza and has informed the United States it is prepared to disarm as part of ongoing ceasefire talks, a source in the Palestinian terrorist group told Saudi network Al Arabiya on Sunday.

The source said Hamas requested a pause in Israeli bombardments “to complete the task” of recovering the bodies, following Israel’s suspension of offensive operations in the Gaza Strip over the weekend at the request of U.S. President Donald Trump. The official added that there was “American flexibility” regarding the timeline for returning the bodies, a reference to Hamas’ claim that it cannot meet the 72-hour deadline set by Washington for releasing all hostages , especially those who were killed.

1 View gallery ( Photo: Brendan Smialowski AFP, Alex Kolomoisky )

“We have received American guarantees, conveyed through Qatar, for a permanent Israeli withdrawal,” the Hamas source told Al Arabiya. He also claimed the group had agreed in principle to hand over its weapons to what he described as a “Palestinian-Egyptian authority under international supervision.” The claim could not be independently verified, and Hamas has previously said it would only consider disarmament after the establishment of a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

The remarks came as Israel prepared to send its negotiating team to Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on Monday to discuss the first phase of Trump’s “20-point plan,” which begins with a hostage exchange and an initial Israeli pullback from parts of Gaza.

Despite earlier reports, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, who is to lead the talks, will not attend the opening session — a sign that the first meetings will focus mainly on technical issues. Trump said Sunday the discussions would likely continue “for several days,” while U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed hope they would be concluded quickly .

The Israeli delegation will be led by the deputy head of the Shin Bet security service, identified only as “M,” and will include hostage affairs coordinator Gal Hirsch, Maj. Gen. (res.) Nitzan Alon, Netanyahu’s diplomatic adviser Ophir Falk and representatives from the Mossad intelligence agency and the IDF.

Talks will center on the release of all 48 hostages held by Hamas within 72 hours, coordination with the International Committee of the Red Cross for their transfer, the release of Palestinian security prisoners, and the details of the IDF’s “initial withdrawal lines” to allow the exchange to proceed safely.

Netanyahu held Cabinet consultations Sunday to prepare for the negotiations and to discuss Red Cross access to Palestinian security prisoners in Israel — part of the humanitarian framework that would accompany the hostage handover. The new head of the Shin Bet, David Zini, took part in the discussions for the first time, alongside Defense Minister Israel Katz, Mossad chief David Barnea and other senior officials.

Israeli officials expect Hamas to demand a broader withdrawal than outlined in Trump’s “yellow line” map, claiming that additional territory is needed to collect the hostages and transport them to release points.

Although Trump has set a strict 72-hour timetable, Israeli defense officials anticipate that Hamas will try to extend the deadline, citing the time needed to retrieve the bodies of dead hostages located in multiple areas across Gaza. Hamas is also expected to seek an expanded Israeli pullback beyond the proposed line.

At the Sharm el-Sheikh talks, both sides are also expected to address the list of Palestinian prisoners to be released as part of the deal. Israel plans to offer the release of 250 out of 280 inmates serving life sentences but has ruled out freeing high-profile figures such as Marwan Barghouti .

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich have both opposed the release of such symbolic prisoners, and Netanyahu has publicly backed that stance. However, Israeli officials acknowledge that the room for maneuver is limited and that some concessions may be required to finalize the agreement.

Witkoff and Kushner to arrive in Sharm el-Sheikh on Tuesday

U.S. officials have concluded that the first day of talks in Sharm el-Sheikh will be largely technical and will not require the presence of senior envoys. As a result, presidential advisers Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are expected to arrive in the Egyptian resort city only on Tuesday, once negotiations are already underway. Minister Ron Dermer will join the Israeli delegation later, depending on the progress of the talks.

Unlike previous rounds of negotiations, the Americans have drawn lessons from past experience and conducted most of the preparatory work behind the scenes, leaving only a few points for final approval. Washington’s goal is to secure the release of hostages before Friday, October 10 — the date set for the announcement of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize.

The talks in Egypt will follow a format similar to the proximity negotiations held earlier in Qatar. The Israeli and Hamas delegations will not sit in the same room but in separate chambers, with mediators shuttling between them.

The discussions are taking place as Hamas leaders still recall last month’s failed assassination attempt against them in Doha. According to an Egyptian source quoted by the Qatari daily The New Arab, Egypt’s General Intelligence Directorate, which oversees the negotiations, has imposed tight security measures on the Hamas delegation and its location. “For the first time, there will be heavy security, and signal-jamming systems will be activated around the delegation of the terrorist organization and its meeting sites in Egypt,” the source said.

Trump commented again on the negotiations Sunday, calling his initiative a “great deal” for Israel. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said talks on the first phase of his plan were expected to last several days. When asked by an Israeli public broadcaster correspondent whether there would be flexibility in the discussions, Trump replied there was no need — though he conceded, “There are always changes.”

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz also addressed the launch of the deal Sunday, saying: “Today I spoke with Israel’s Prime Minister Netanyahu about the developments in Gaza and welcomed Israel’s support for President Trump’s plan. The announced withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza is a step in the right direction. Talks in Egypt must now swiftly lead to an agreement on ending the hostilities, the immediate release of the hostages, full humanitarian access, and the disarmament of Hamas."