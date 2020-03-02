Scuffles at Holon polling station for coronavirus voters

A scuffle broke out Monday at a polling station in Holon, south of Tel Aviv set up to accommodate voters who are quarantined for possible or confirmed exposure to the coronavirus.

Police arrived after neighbors disrupted the vote claiming concerns for their health due to the concentration of people infected with coronavirus in their community.

A polling station for voters quarantined for possible coronavirus ( Photo: MDA )

The head of the Central Elections Committee Orly Adas said the voting was proceeding despite the protests, and a police presence would ensure there are no more disruptions.

"I hope there will be no more problems," she Adas.

A police spokesman also said some driving instructors at the nearby Department of Motor Vehicles office were concerned that the tented polling station might block their path.

The Central Elections Committee provided 16 special voting locations around the country to accommodate some 5,630 people quarantined for possible coronavirus infections.

By noon, the Magen David Adom rescue service said hundreds of quarantined voters had already voted. The polling stations for coronavirus sufferers are open from 10am to 5pm, unlike normal polling stations that were open from 7am to 10pm.

A voting station for coronavirus-quarantined Israelis ( Photo: Sivan Hilaie )

Voters who are presenting with symptoms were asked to stay at home and others told to arrive at the station in private vehicles and not to use public transport.

Representatives of the election committee and those of the political parties, present at those locations were provided with protective gear to ensure they are not exposed to the virus.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on all Israelis to exercise their democratic right to vote without any fear of being exposed to the virus, saying there was no danger to voters.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu casts his ballot in Jerusalem ( Photo: Marc Israel Sellem )

There are 10 confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel as of Monday, after three more people tested positive for the virus Sunday.

One of 10 is an IDF soldier on active duty who had been working in close proximity with the man who was diagnosed with the virus after recently returning from Italy.

Two of the other new cases of coronavirus were found in members of another family who had recently vacationed in Italy.