Erdogan threatens to invade Israel, says Turkey could act as it did in Libya and Karabakh

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday escalated his rhetoric against Israel , warning that Turkey could carry out a military intervention similar to its past actions in Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Just as we entered Libya and Karabakh, we can enter Israel. There is no reason not to do it,” Erdogan said during a political speech. “It will require strength and unity.”

2 View gallery Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ( Photo: Adem Altan/ AFP )

His remarks came hours after marathon talks between Washington and Tehran collapsed following roughly 21 hours of negotiations, leaving a fragile ceasefire in doubt and raising fears of renewed escalation.

Escalation after failed diplomacy

Erdogan linked his comments directly to the stalled diplomacy, suggesting Turkey might have acted militarily if negotiations were not underway.

“Had Pakistan not been mediating between the United States and Iran, we would have shown Israel its place,” he said.

The Turkish leader also accused Israel of killing “hundreds of innocent Lebanese” during the ceasefire and launched a personal attack on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Netanyahu is blinded by blood and hatred,” Erdogan said.

Turquía afirma que invadirá Israel:



“Como entramos en Karabağ, así como entramos en Libia, podemos entrar en Israel.

No hay ninguna razón para que no lo hagamos.

Solo nos falta dar ese paso final”.

Erdogan pic.twitter.com/9efkbYAgcW — ☩ ✺ DEUS VULT ✺ ☩ (@Bracesco2023) April 12, 2026

2 View gallery Benjamin Netanyahu and Recep Tayyip Erdogan ( Photo: Roberto Schmidt/ AFP )

Not the first threat

This is not the first time Erdogan has threatened military action against Israel.

In July 2024, he made nearly identical remarks in a speech in the Turkish city of Rize, saying: “Just as we entered Karabakh, just as we entered Libya, we will do the same to them.”

In April 2025, a senior Turkish commentator went even further, claiming on television that the Turkish army could reach Tel Aviv within 72 hours, echoing the tone of official rhetoric.

Analysts say these repeated statements reflect a long-standing pattern of anti-Israel messaging, including comparisons between Netanyahu and Adolf Hitler and calls for the “liberation of Jerusalem.”

Political messaging or real intent?

While some observers view Erdogan’s threats as primarily aimed at domestic audiences, others warn they signal broader ambitions.

Turkey has already expanded its military footprint in the region in recent years, including operations in Syria, Libya and the South Caucasus.

Erdogan’s latest remarks suggest Ankara may be seeking to reinforce its role as a regional power willing to project force beyond its borders.

War of words with Israel

The escalation follows a sharp exchange between Erdogan and Netanyahu over the weekend.

The Israeli prime minister accused Erdogan of persecuting Kurdish populations and supporting Iran, while Turkey’s Foreign Ministry responded with unusually harsh language.

“Everyone knows he has no moral values or legitimacy to preach to anyone,” the ministry said, calling Netanyahu “the Hitler of our time” in a separate statement.