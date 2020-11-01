Half a million Israeli children go back to school as lockdown eased

Some half a million Israeli chidren in grades 1-4 went back to school on Sunday as the education system continues to gradually step out of the nationwide lockdown.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter





Israel's coronavirus cabinet last week voted to partially reopen the education system and allow "one-on-one" treatments as part of the government's lockdown exit strategy.

Hamanhil elementary school in Ramat Gan ( Photo: Ramat Gan municipality )

Officials say students will be divided into groups of up to 20 classmates and will be required to wear face mask during the entire school day, including recess.

The return to school comes after a week marred with uncertainty and both parents and teachers report mixed feelings about the renewal of in-class studies. The teachers say they are unsure how the students will handle the new mask rule and fear many students may contract the virus in afterschool programs.

In recent days, school principals have been scrambling to recruit the required manpower, prepare a customized schedule and locate suitable spaces for groups of up to 20 students.

Mevoim elementary school in Rehavim ( Photo: courtesy )

"The decision was made at the last minute… we will explain to the children the importance of masks, and we will also give them space to voice their discomfort," said Rachel Kedar, the principal of an elementary school in Rishon Lezion. "We will let them take off the mask here and there for a few minutes near a window, and we will try our best to set a personal example," she said.

"Unfortunately, not all sectors treat coronavirus regulations with equal importance. One of the challenges we're facing is getting the message across to the community and trying to harness it so that schools stay open over a period of time."

Despite the risk of infection, developmental psychologist Prof. Clodie Tal believes that leaving the education system shuttered will have a more detrimental effect on students.

"The psychological consequences of stopping [a student's] school routine, separating them from friends and teachers and widening the gaps between students as a result of their families' psychological and financial resources are far more serious than the discomfort of wearing a mask," Tal said.

Children go back to school on Kiryat Gat ( Photo: Roee Idan )

According to Tal, students already have been acquainted with masks for several months now, so they should be able to adapt as long as parents and teachers provide proper guidance.

Hadar Amir from Tel Aviv told Ynet about her two sons, Ben and Ilay, who are tired of distance learning through the video chat app Zoom, and are eager to go back to school.