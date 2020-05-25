Families of care home virus victims demand large compensations

Families of COVID-19 patients who have died after contracting coronavirus at a nursing home in southern Israel, demand the assisted living facility issues a compensation of half a million shekels for each victim.

Mishan Be'er Sheva care home became one of the biggest coronavirus hotspots in the country after dozens of residents contracted the pathogen due to alleged negligence of the staff at the facility. To date, 14 residents have died from the virus.

The families of victims from Mishan Be'er Sheva ( Photo: Barel Efraim )

According to a letter sent to Mishan Be'er Sheva on Monday, 13 out of 14 families of the victims demand NIS 500,000 compensation for each family, totaling NIS 6.5 in damages.

The letter, sent by lawyers Haya and David Mana, is apparently a warning ahead of a possible class action lawsuit. "If the lawsuit is filed, the amounts demanded will be much higher for each plaintiff, including punitive damages."

Mishan Be'er Sheva nursing home ( Photo: Haim Horenshtein )

On Saturday it was reported that yet another resident of the nursing home has been diagnosed with coronavirus, Soroka Medical Center, where the patient is hospitalized, said.

"This is an idle claim that stinks of arrogant trickery,” said Mishan network in a statement. “It is not worth the paper it is written on. It is a pity that there is someone who exploits the pain of families for dubious campaigns."