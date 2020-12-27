Ultra Orthodox MKs irate over vaccinations on Shabbat

United Torah Judaism legislators on Sunday condemned Health Minister Yuli Edelstein for instructing hospitals and health maintenance organizations to continue vaccination for coronavirus on Shabbat.

In an article published in Yated Ne'eman, a publication close to the party, Edelstein is slammed for ignoring the position voiced by rabbinical leaders, causing "great pain to the public."

According to the article, clinics offered vaccines administered by non-Jewish medical staff for the most part but in some locations Jewish nurses were on hand to administer the shots.

The religious leaders said there was no reason to violate the sanctity of the Sabbath when the vaccination effort could take place during the week.

Deputy Transportation Minister Uri Maklev of United Torah Judaism said Edelstein had made a commitment to him that there would be no vaccination on Shabbat, but has gone back on his word.

"This feels like they are trying to win a competition. They are not behaving professionally," Maklev said of the Health Ministry.

"The ultra-Orthodox public has lost faith in the ministry's leadership already," he said.

"We've seen their lack of transparency throughout the pandemic when they forced tens of thousands of people into quarantine with no cause. How can their work be blessed when they attack Shabbat?"

