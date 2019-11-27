Katz raps Sa'ar for disloyalty to Likud leader

"Sa'ar is playing right into Blue and White's hands, all they're trying to do is disqualify Netanyahu and Sa'ar is also allegedly trying to make that happen. This morning, he had said that "it doesn't matter who'll be prime minister first" and called on Netanyahu to give up and he even called him to step down yesterday," Katz told in an interview with Ynet. "These statements are disloyal coming from a legitimate candidate, who asks for the public's trust and to present an alternative [to Netanyahu]. This is full adoption of the invalid statements made by the other side, statements that neither the public nor the heads of Likud accepted."