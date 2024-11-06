Anglos in Israel make ‘huge impact’ on business scene

The Association of Americans & Canadians in Israel and Nefesh B’Nefesh will hold their third annual Jerusalem Business Conference on November 18. The event brings together men and women from across the business world—entrepreneurs, companies, and anyone interested in the business scene—to network and learn. The only requirement: they speak English.
“The conference is about building relationships, and there is fantastic development,” said Lesley Kaplan, who runs the event. “I’m a firm believer in cooperating and using conferences, also for development and not just networking.”
This year’s keynote speakers include high-tech entrepreneur and venture capitalist Izhar Shay, Head of WordPress Relations Miriam Schwab, and United Hatzalah Vice President of Operations Dovie Maisel. In addition, former Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem Fleur Hassan-Nahoum and ILTV Executive Editor Maayan Hoffman are featured speakers.
Kaplan said the English-speaking community is “making a fabulous contribution to Israel.” She has been in business in the country for 35 years and has watched as more immigrants have gotten involved.
“We’re making a huge impact on Israeli society and, basically, on businesses in Jerusalem and around the country,” she said.
