Photo: AFP
Israel sees 8 new virus deaths as infection rate nears 10%

The Health Ministry says only 5,173 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Sunday, of which 506 returned positive, meaning every tenth person who was tested for the virus, turned out to be infected

Ynet |
Published: 07.26.20 , 21:02
Another eight people succumbed to complications related to coronavirus on Sunday, with the infection rate nearing a disturbing 10%, health officials reported.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • The Health Ministry said that on Sunday they've conducted only 5,173 COVID-19 tests, of which 506 returned positive, putting the contagion rate at 9.8%. The numbers indicate that every tenth person who tests for the virus, turns out to be infected.
    (Photo: AFP)
    The number of tests conducted on Saturday was also low, with only 15,471 people tested. The ministry said at least 1,106 returned positive.
    Eight more people died from the virus since midnight Sunday, bringing the death toll since the start of the epidemic in Israel to 468.
    The death rate from the illness currently stands at 0.75%, which means that out of every 132 coronavirus patients in Israel, one passes away.
    (Photo: AFP)
    The number of patients in a serious condition has decreased to 303, of which 98 are ventilated.
    The tally of confirmed COVID-19 patients since the start of the epidemic in the country now stand at 61,764, of which 34,282 are currently infected with the virus.

