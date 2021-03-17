Police arrest boy, 12, on suspicion of sexually assaulting Tel Aviv women

Police on Wednesday arrested a 12-year-old boy on suspicion of sexually assaulting several women and teenage girls on the streets of Tel Aviv.
In recent weeks, police officers from Jaffa Central Police station have been conducting an undercover investigation after several women launched complaints, accusing the teen of committing indecent acts in various locations across Tel Aviv.
Among the complains are accusations of attempted rape.
On Wednesday, upon receiving yet another report about alleged sexual assault involving the boy, investigators were able to trace the identity of the suspect, who turned out to be a 12-year-old boy.
Since his arrest, the teen has been questioned by the police and the juvenile court extended his remand by one day.
This is not the first case involving sexual assault allegedly carried out by a minor in Israel.
In August last year, the country was rocked by the gang rape of a 16-year-old girl at a hotel in the resort city of Eilat. The accused attackers included two 17-year-old twins from southern Israel and six other minors.