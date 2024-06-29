Israeli woman missing in Sri Lanka

Concerns grow after an Israeli woman has gone missing during a visit to Sri Lanka. 25-year-old Tamar Amitai was traveling through the Aidan island nation on her own and there has been no contact with her for the past four days.

She was last heard from on Wednesday after traveling to the port city of Trincomalee on the northeast coast of Sri Lanka and has not returned to the Rolex Guest House where she had been staying.

