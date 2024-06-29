Israeli woman missing in Sri Lanka

Tamar Amitai traveled alone to Trincomalee on the island nation's northeast coast and had not been heard from since Wednesday; Magnus Search and Rescue posts an emergency number for any information on her whereabouts 

Itamar Eichner|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Tourist
Sri Lanka
Concerns grow after an Israeli woman has gone missing during a visit to Sri Lanka. 25-year-old Tamar Amitai was traveling through the Aidan island nation on her own and there has been no contact with her for the past four days.
She was last heard from on Wednesday after traveling to the port city of Trincomalee on the northeast coast of Sri Lanka and has not returned to the Rolex Guest House where she had been staying.
2 View gallery
תמר עמיתי נעדרת בת 25 תמר עמיתי נעדרת בת 25
Magnus posts call for help in locating the missing Israeli Tamar Amitai
Her family turned to the Magnus Search and Rescue company for help. The company hired a local team to speak to other Israeli visitors and to local residents who may be able to provide information about Amitai's plans or whereabouts. The team was also inquiring in local hospitals but has thus far found no leads.
Trincomalee is known for its pristine beaches and beautiful diving locations.
2 View gallery
חוף מושלם בדרום סרי לנקהחוף מושלם בדרום סרי לנקה
Sri Lanka
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Magnus calls on anyone who may have details to contact the company via Whatsapp at +972-508899698.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""