PM calls for full compliance with new measures to save lives from coronavirus

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged Israelis to comply with government measures that came into effect Wednesday and stay at home.





The steps taken so far have not been enough and the number of confirmed cases is on the rise. If we cannot change the tide, we will have to impose a full lock-down," the prime minister said.

Prime Minister Netanyahu ( Photo: GPO )

Telling Israelis to exercise self-discipline Netanyahu said without strict adherence of the directives a disaster will occur

"The virus does not differentiate secular from religious and Arab from Jew," Netanyahu said.

The number of infected people doubles every three days and more people will be in danger of death from the disease.

Ichilov Hospital, Tel Aviv ( Photo: Dana Kopel )

The prime minister said Israel increased the number of tests for the coronavirus which now stands on 5,000 and will increase to 10,000. Procurement of medical equipment is tasked to a dedicated war room under the administration of Mossad Chief Yossi Cohen in cooperation with other agencies.

Looking ahead Netanyahu said that though he cannot say when the coronavirus crisis will end, there is already a government effort to prepare for the day after.

"History will look back at this time and learn from our conduct, how to challenges of this scale. We are writing a new chapter in history." Netanyahu said.

The prime minister said an economic aid package will be revealed in a matter of days to help people and businesses survive "We will help you," he said, "Our economy is strong, and we have the resources."

Netanyahu said unity is needed at this time and once again appealed publicly to Blue & White leader to join him in forming an emergency coalition.

The Prime Minister did not refer to the refusal of outgoing Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein to allow the Knesset to vote on his replacement or his contempt of the High Court.

President Reuven Rivlin ( Photo: GPO )

Present Reuven Rivlin also addressed the nation Wednesday, speaking before the prime minister he too urged full compliance with the government measures saying they will save lives.

" We must follow obey and do what is asked of us. I appeal to you, my fellow Israeli citizens: our lives depend on it, our lives depend on it." Rivlin said.

The president then turned to discuss Edelstein's refusal to comply with the ruling of the High Court. " It is the duty of every one of us to obey the rulings of the courts, and that it is inconceivable that anyone would not do so," he said.

Rivlin also called for the major party leaders to find the path to unity in these troubled times.