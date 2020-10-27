Operation 'Education Shield': Virus testing centers open for teachers

Ahead of the partial reopening of the education system on November 1, the Health Ministry on Tuesday called on all teaching staff to get tested for COVID-19 at specially designated centers, in what health officials call "Operation Education Shield".

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter





Israel's coronavirus cabinet voted on Monday to reopen schools for children in grades one through four, for three days a week, with the rest of the studies being conducted remotely.

Coronavirus testing center operated by Leumit HMO ( Photo: Leumit PR )

The Health Ministry said they urge all 75,000 members of the teaching staff expected to be back at work on Sunday to get tested without the need for a doctor's referral. The testing centers are expected to be operational starting Wednesday morning and until the end of this week.

The centers will be operated by both the IDF's Home Front Command and health maintenance organization. Those opting to get tested through HMOs will need to make an appointment.

Specially designated virus testing center in Tel Aviv ( Photo: Nadav Abbas )

A similar outline was presented for kindergarten staff over two weeks ago. Similarly to that outline, students will not be able to get tested without a referral.