תחנת בדיקה של קופת חולים לאומית
Operation 'Education Shield': Virus testing centers open for teachers

Health Ministry urges all 75,000 members of teaching staff expected to be back to work on Sunday to get tested without the need for a doctor's referral; testing centers will be operational starting Wednesday and until the end of the week

Adir Yanko |
Published: 10.27.20 , 17:33
Ahead of the partial reopening of the education system on November 1, the Health Ministry on Tuesday called on all teaching staff to get tested for COVID-19 at specially designated centers, in what health officials call "Operation Education Shield".
    • Israel's coronavirus cabinet voted on Monday to reopen schools for children in grades one through four, for three days a week, with the rest of the studies being conducted remotely.
    The Health Ministry said they urge all 75,000 members of the teaching staff expected to be back at work on Sunday to get tested without the need for a doctor's referral. The testing centers are expected to be operational starting Wednesday morning and until the end of this week.
    The centers will be operated by both the IDF's Home Front Command and health maintenance organization. Those opting to get tested through HMOs will need to make an appointment.
    מתחם בדיקות קורונה למערך החינוכי בגני יהושעמתחם בדיקות קורונה למערך החינוכי בגני יהושע
    Specially designated virus testing center in Tel Aviv
    (Photo: Nadav Abbas )
    A similar outline was presented for kindergarten staff over two weeks ago. Similarly to that outline, students will not be able to get tested without a referral.
    "In preparation for resumption of studies in 1-4 grades, planning and coordination work has taken place to improve the 'return to routine' outline, led by the Health Ministry, the Education Ministry and the local government center, to ensure safe return of children and staff to school," the Health Ministry said in a statement.
