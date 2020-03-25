Israel's coronavirus toll reaches, 2,170, 39 in serious condition

Israel's coronavirus sick toll increased by 199 cases since the morning hours and 439 cases since Tuesday and currently stands at 2,369 confirmed cases, 39 of them in serious condition, the Health Ministry announced Wednesday evening.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter





Sixty-four other patients are hospitalized in moderate condition, 2,197 in light condition and 64 patients have made a full recovery.

Coronavirus tests at Tel Aviv's Ichilov Hospital ( Photo: AFP )

The condition of a 45-year-old coronavirus patient who was hospitalized in serious condition at Wolfson Hospital's intensive care unit has deteriorated further on Wednesday.

The hospital said that the man was connected to extracorporeal life support (which temporarily replaces heart and lung function) to stabilize him.

The patient does not smoke and is not suffering from any underlying illnesses.

A man in home-quarantine from Netanya was found dead in his apartment.

The body was sent to Abu Kabir Forensic Institute to determine the circumstances of the death.

Health Ministry official Dr. Vered Ezra said on Wednesday that preparations are underway to receive thousands of seriously ill patients but claimed there are currently no shortages in medical supplies in hospitals.

"We have thousands of beds and ventilators prepared and are in the process of procuring additional equipment," Dr. Ezra said.

Israel's coronavirus death toll currently stands at five after two more people passed away within hours of each other overnight Wednesday, from complications associated with coronavirus.

One of the two latest fatalities is a 76-year-old man who suffered from serious underlying health conditions. He was hospitalized on Monday at the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer in an intensive case unite dedicated to COVID-19 patients.

Coronavirus ward at Tel Aviv's Ichilov Hospital ( Photo: Shaul Golan )

A second victim is an 87-year-old man from Petah Tikva who was admitted on Tuesday evening to the Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center in Bnei Brak with shortness of breath and pneumonia. Health officials say he also suffered from heart disease.

The man tested positive for coronavirus after his death. The hospital said he had been wheeled into a unit dedicated to coronavirus patients immediately upon his arrival and passed away five hours later.

The Palestinian Authority reported its first coronavirus-related death in a 60-year-old woman from the West Bank village of Biddu near Ramallah, who died on Wednesday.