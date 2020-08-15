Squeegee selfies: Tel Aviv tower-washer is rising TikTok star

Twirling to hip hop over chasms of steel and glass, soapy squeegee in one hand and a smartphone in the other, Noa Toledo is an Israeli social media star who aims to encourage other women to take on her traditionally male-dominated job.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The 22-year-old window washer's high-rise dance routines in the Tel Aviv skies have earned close to 60,000 followers and more than a million "likes" on the TikTok platform.

Rising social media star Noa Toledo ( Photo: Reuters )

"When people see me behind the window, they're surprised. They see a woman, it's unusual," says Toledo, a former champion pole-vaulter.

Noa Toledo looks out over Tel Aviv coastline ( Photo: Reuters )

"I don't know a lot of women doing this job, but I hope when they see me they understand that women can do it too."

Noa Toledo dances as she works in Tel Aviv ( Photo: Reuters )

Revital Friedman, who lives in a beachfront apartment block, smiled and waved in recognition as Toledo rappelled into view in a harness and helmet.

Noa Toledo performs in midair ( Photo: Reuters )