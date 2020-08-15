Channels
Noa Toledo, 22-year-old window washer and rising social-media star
Noa Toledo, 22-year-old window washer and rising social media star
Photo: Reuters
Rising social media star Noa Toledo

Squeegee selfies: Tel Aviv tower-washer is rising TikTok star

Former champion pole vaulter Noa Toledo aims to encourage other women to take on traditionally male-dominated job as she films herself washing windows and dancing for her 60,000 social media followers

Reuters |
Published: 08.15.20 , 18:40
Twirling to hip hop over chasms of steel and glass, soapy squeegee in one hand and a smartphone in the other, Noa Toledo is an Israeli social media star who aims to encourage other women to take on her traditionally male-dominated job.
    • The 22-year-old window washer's high-rise dance routines in the Tel Aviv skies have earned close to 60,000 followers and more than a million "likes" on the TikTok platform.
    Rising social media star Noa Toledo

(Photo: Reuters)
    Rising social media star Noa Toledo
    (Photo: Reuters)
    "When people see me behind the window, they're surprised. They see a woman, it's unusual," says Toledo, a former champion pole-vaulter.
    Noa Toledo looks out over Tel Aviv coastline

(Photo: Reuters)
    Noa Toledo looks out over Tel Aviv coastline
    (Photo: Reuters)
    "I don't know a lot of women doing this job, but I hope when they see me they understand that women can do it too."
    Noa Toledo dances as she works in Tel Aviv

(Photo: Reuters)
    Noa Toledo dances as she works in Tel Aviv
    (Photo: Reuters)
    Revital Friedman, who lives in a beachfront apartment block, smiled and waved in recognition as Toledo rappelled into view in a harness and helmet.
    Noa Toledo performs in midair

(Photo: Reuters)
    Noa Toledo performs in midair
    (Photo: Reuters)
    "She is divine," Friedman said. "She is the only one to ask if I'm happy, if it's really clean."
