IDF reports 20-year high in military voter turnout

The IDF reported Wednesday the voter turnout in the military following the fourth national elections in less than two years, was at the 20-year high.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said over 77% of eligible voters in the military had cast their ballots.

A soldier casts her vote in special ballot box placed at her military base ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The robust participation of soldiers in the country's fourth election in two years, is in contradiction to the relatively low turnout of voters in the general public, which stands at 67.2% only.

Votes cast in the military, referred to as "double envelopes", will be counted with the rest of the ballots at special polling stations that include Israeli emissaries abroad, prisoners and their jailers and care home and retirement homes residents.

Double envelopes also include votes from hospital patients, primarily COVID carriers and those in self-isolation. The participation of those in quarantine as well as virus patients was low with only some 3,000 votes cast.

COVID-19 patient casts vote in special ballot station on Tuesday ( Photo: Getty Images )

The count of the double envelopes is expected to begin late on Wednesday and be completed by Friday afternoon because of coronavirus restrictions that limit the number of people able to count votes at the same time.

Orly Adas, chair of the Central Election Committee, said on Wednesday that there were 450,000 double envelopes still to be counted and they could change the election results.

Central Election Committee Chair Orly Adas ( Photo: Central Election Committee )

She added that despite the decline in voter participation, Israelis still came out in greater numbers than in the 70 other countries that held elections since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.