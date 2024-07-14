Kippah-wearing man assaulted in D.C., fears for safety with Jewish symbols

A Jewish man was attacked in a violent antisemitic incident in northwest Washington, D.C., last week, according to reports. The victim, 31-year-old Ariel Golfeyz, was wearing a kippah while walking to work when he was assaulted by 39-year-old Walter James. James repeatedly struck Golfeyz in the face, injuring his jaw.

James had been charged with trespassing a few days earlier after bypassing security barriers outside the U.S. Capitol, resisting arrest, and assaulting a police officer.

“I felt very vulnerable,” Golfeyz told the Washington Post on Friday. “I don’t feel safe anymore walking around with my Jewish, religious objects in D.C.”

The incident occurred on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m., as Golfeyz was walking from his home in Foggy Bottom to his job as a cybersecurity manager. He recounted seeing a fist out of the corner of his eye before hearing his jaw crack. He fell and tried to defend himself as the assailant continued to punch him until a policeman intervened.

"Immediately after punching me, he jumps on me and starts kicking and punching me," Golfeyz told the Algemeiner. "It was just fight or flight. I started fighting, covered myself, and turned into a 'curlball.' I couldn't get him off of me because he continued kicking and punching. I was in mortal physical danger." The attack lasted about two minutes.

As a last resort, Golfeyz bit James on the neck, allowing him to break free. James reportedly said, “You are not the real Jewish, and you guys are murderers. You guys kill people in Gaza and in America.”

Golfeyz, whose parents fled religious persecution in Iran in 1979, sustained multiple injuries and swelling on his face. He still experiences significant pain in his jaw, preventing him from chewing properly.

Following the attack, Golfeyz advised members of a Jewish WhatsApp group to avoid wearing kippot or other Jewish jewelry in that area.