Guns go silent, but Gaza's children still have nightmares

Whenever a door slams, 10-year-old Bissan al-Mansi mistakes it for a bomb dropping. More than a week has passed since the latest round of fighting with Israel in Gaza but the child says she still has nightmares.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter >>

Other stories:

Local psychiatrists said al-Mansi's symptoms are common among many children living in the enclave, who are experiencing lack of sleep, anxiety and bedwetting, as well as a tendency to stay glued to their parents and avoid going outdoors.

3 View gallery A Palestinian girl looks at a psychiatrist through an open van window, in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza ( Photo: Reuters )

Palestinians have lived through several wars with Israel since 2008, which have made healing almost impossible, say local and international experts. They put the number of children needing mental health help at nearly a quarter of the enclave's 2.3 million population that lives under a crippling blockade enforced by Israel and Egypt, which both control and restrict the Gaza Strip's borders.

Previous studies in Israel also find that Israeli children under continuous exposure to rocket fire in areas near Gaza experience high levels of stress, aggression and anxiety.

The latest bout of cross-border fire, which lasted five days, began with Israeli air strikes against alleged Islamic Jihad commanders in Gaza. Israeli officials say more than 1,000 rockets were fired at Israel. In all, 33 Palestinians were killed in Gaza, including children, as well as six alleged terror group commanders, while an Israeli and a Palestinian worker were killed in Israel.

There are no safe bomb shelters in Gaza, where over 50% of Palestinians live in poverty and have no other place to take shelter than in their homes. Palestinian officials and international humanitarian organizations have warned that the health care system is on the brink of collapse. Access to health services is limited, movement is severely restricted, and the psychological scars run deep, aid groups have said.

3 View gallery Palestinian girl, Bissan al-Mansi, speaks to a psychiatrist at her house, in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza ( Photo: Reuters )

"My dreams have changed, they were nicer before," said al-Mansi, who has seen a psychiatrist since the fighting ended. "I have a lot of fear. I can no longer sleep at night."

The girl's house, in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, was among several homes that were damaged or destroyed when Israel bombed their neighborhood after giving residents about 30 minutes to evacuate.

Al-Mansi, one of five siblings, said she is now too afraid to go outside, even to play with her friends. Before the fighting, she would wake up early, eager to go to school, where her favorite subjects are Arabic and history, but since the fighting ended she hasn't returned.

"If someone slams the door, I imagine it is an air strike," she said.

According to officials from Hamas, the Islamist group that rules in Gaza, the latest round of Israeli air strikes, which began on May 9, destroyed 100 housing units and damaged 2,000 buildings. United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Process Tor Wennesland condemned the Israeli air strikes that killed civilians, while Israel denied it targets civilians. Wennesland also condemned the "indiscriminate" firing of rockets toward Israel.

3 View gallery A Palestinian psychiatrist speaks to children on a street, in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip ( Photo: Reuters )

Social activists, medics with the Palestinian Red Crescent and psychiatrists toured areas affected by the rockets and met with the children and their families to offer guidance on recovery.

"I came here to distract myself from the pressure," said Joudy Harb, 11, as volunteers in cartoon costumes painted the children's faces, played and danced. "They said they wanted to bomb two houses and, instead, they bombed the whole square."

According to officials from the U.N.'s Children's Fund (UNICEF), half of the young people in Gaza – around 500,000 children – could be in need of psychological support after 11 days of fighting in 2021 between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel.

UN officials and Palestinian mental health experts said that, for the sake of all children's well-being and their future, a long-term peaceful solution to Israel's conflict with the Palestinian is needed, one that prevents a repetition of wars and is sustainable.

Following the lates round of fighting, Palestinian families say the traumatic symptoms their children are enduring have worsened.