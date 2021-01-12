Interpol issues notices over Lebanon's massive port blast

Interpol has issued a wanted notice for two Russians and a Portuguese man over explosive material that had been shipped to Beirut and stored at the city's port for six years until it exploded in August, the state-run National News Agency reported Tuesday.

