Terror attack in settlement near Hebron, assailant killed

Six were wounded, one seriously and one moderately, after shots were fired Saturday night in the West Bank settlement of Kiryat Arba, located near Hebron.

The assailant was shot by Israeli forces and reportedly killed. Reports indicate there are ongoing scans to determine whether more people were involved in the attack.

Shooting in Kiryat Arba ( )

According to Israel's Magen David Adom medical team, three injured people were taken to the Shaare Zedek and Hadassah Ein Kerem hospitals, including, a man about 50-years-old in serious condition, a man in his 50s in moderate condition fully conscious and a man about 30-years-old.

"My family is currently being secured under a shooting attack on our home in Givat Avot," wrote far-right Israeli politician Itamar Ben-Gvir on Twitter. "We're listening to the instructions from security forces."

1 View gallery Shooting in Kiryat Arba ( Photo: Peles news outlet )

Ben-Gvir claimed his family, who lives in the Israeli settlement, was targeted in the attack. While speaking with Israel's Channel 12, the politician said he wasn't home during the attack, but his wife and children were.

Following an initial investigation, Israeli forces say the shooting was not directed toward Ben-Gvir's house, but instead a military checkpoint in the area.





This is a developing story