Israeli troops shoot Palestinian in suspected West Bank stabbing attack

Palestinians throw stones at IDF soldiers near Silwad when knife-wielding would-be assailant charged at them; force opens fire, seriously injuring him

Elisha Ben Kimon|
Israeli troops shot and seriously injured a Palestinian who charged them with a knife Sunday morning near the West Bank town of Silwad.
    • The incident occurred while Palestinians were throwing stones at an Israeli force. The Palestinian got out of a car wielding a knife and began approaching the troops before being shot.
    עימותים בין כוחות צה"ל לפלסטינים בשכם    עימותים בין כוחות צה"ל לפלסטינים בשכם
    Archive: Israeli soldier stands guard during clashes with Palestinians in Nablus, October 13, 2022
    (Photo: Eric Marmor)
    Last Wednesday, a 29-year-old Israeli rancher was stabbed and moderately wounded by a Palestinian on his farm in the southern West Bank. The assailant was shot dead by a passerby.

