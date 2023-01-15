Israeli troops shoot Palestinian in suspected West Bank stabbing attack

Israeli troops shot and seriously injured a Palestinian who charged them with a knife Sunday morning near the West Bank town of Silwad.
The incident occurred while Palestinians were throwing stones at an Israeli force. The Palestinian got out of a car wielding a knife and began approaching the troops before being shot.
Last Wednesday, a 29-year-old Israeli rancher was stabbed and moderately wounded by a Palestinian on his farm in the southern West Bank. The assailant was shot dead by a passerby.
*This is a breaking news story*