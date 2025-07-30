Former Hamas hostage Arbel Yehoud in her own words: 'Nothing in me truly returned home'

After 482 days in captivity and six months back home , I still don’t feel at home—not in Nir Oz . I’m learning of friends lost, a community that will never be the same and a daily hell endured by those closest to me. A nation grieves and continues to lose.

Ariel and I were abducted from our bed in Nir Oz. Three hours into Gaza , they tore him from me. Since October 7 , I haven’t seen him, heard his voice or known his condition. Our home stands empty—the place where we laughed, loved and dreamed.

7 View gallery Arbel Yehoud at her home in Kibbutz Nir Oz ( Photo: Ziv Koren )

7 View gallery ( Photo: Ziv Koren )

7 View gallery ( Photo: Ziv Koren )

Once our sanctuary, it’s now where terror began. Photos of our lives remain, but only posters of Ariel, his brother David and me hang on the door, pleading for our return. Only our cat, Dude, stubbornly waits.

The chairs at our entrance are charred and dusty. The path outside, once bustling with strollers and kids on scooters, is silent. No children, no joy—just ash, the smell of fire, yellow and black flags fluttering at nearby homes, marking a tragedy where one in four was kidnapped or murdered. Those who raised me, grew with me or were just starting life are gone.

Now in Israel, I’m without him. Crossing the border at Kissufim with the Red Cross was shattering—safe, perhaps, but physically farther from Ariel. My body is here, but my heart remains with him. Six months later, he and David , along with 48 others, are still captive, each a world unto themselves, trapped in a nearly two-year nightmare.

The pain since October 7 tears at my soul; I haven’t truly returned. It’s one endless day. I try to breathe, to hold on, appearing whole but feeling broken—calm outside, raging within. Guilt haunts me for the smallest acts of living, things Ariel and the others lack. People ask how I feel, but I don’t feel—I function, I fight. I have no luxury to collapse.

7 View gallery Arbel Yehoud's brother, Dudu ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

7 View gallery ( Photo: Ziv Koren )

7 View gallery Ariel Cunio and Arbel Yehoud

7 View gallery Arbel Yehoud ( Photo: Ziv Koren )

I can’t mourn my brother Dudu, brutally murdered on October 7. His loss lives in me every second, but I push it down, denying it, hoping it’s a mistake and he’ll appear with his crushing, loving hug. He was my anchor, but I fear grieving will sap my strength to fight for those who can still be saved. My focus is on Ariel and the other hostages.

I try to be Ariel’s voice. His life depends on us. He deserves to live, to be free. Our pressure, our cries, our refusal to give up keep him alive. I’m consumed by longing, imagining if he slept, drank or still breathes—if he knows I’m fighting for him, waiting for us.

News keeps coming—another life lost, another soldier killed, another funeral. This war relentlessly buries, shattering families. Decisions made endanger hostages and soldiers, physically and mentally. It doesn’t have to be this way.

Time is running out. Our pulse weakens. We need a comprehensive deal to bring everyone home at once—no selection, no choices. The living for healing, the fallen for proper burial. I see our incredible nation, fighting, shouting and weeping with us, day after day, month after month, nearly two years. All I can say is thank you from the depths of my heart.

You are our strength. Don’t give up. The moment we stop fighting for them, we abandon ourselves.