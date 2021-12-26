Israel approves plan to double settlers in Golan Heights

Israel's government on Sunday approved a $317 million plan to double the Jewish settler population in the Golan Heights, 40 years after it annexed the territory captured from Syria.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's cabinet voted in favor of the plan that aims to build 7,300 homes in the region over a five-year period, during a meeting held at the Mevo Hama community in the Golan.

3 צפייה בגלריה The Golan Heights ( Photo: AFP )

It calls for NIS 1 billion to be spent on housing, infrastructure and other projects with the goal of attracting roughly 23,000 new Jewish settlers to the area, seized during the 1967 Six-Day War.

"Our goal today is to double the population of the Golan Heights," Bennett said ahead of the meeting.

He was forced to leave the meeting after his 14-year-old daughter tested positive for the coronavirus, putting him into isolation, but a vote on the program went ahead after a delay.

Around 25,000 Israeli settlers live in the Golan Heights, along with about 23,000 Druze, who remained on the land after Israel seized it.

Israel annexed the territory on December 14, 1981, in a move not recognized by most of the international community.

3 צפייה בגלריה Ministers take part in a special cabinet meeting on the Golan Heights on Sunday ( Photo: Gil Elyahu )

Former U.S. president Donald Trump granted American recognition to Israeli sovereignty over the Golan in 2019.

"The Golan Heights are Israeli. This is self-evident," Bennett said.

"The fact that the Trump administration recognized this, and the fact that the (President Joe) Biden administration has made it clear that there has been no change in this policy, are also important."

Shortly after Biden took office in January, his Secretary of State Antony Blinken suggested there were legal questions surrounding Trump's move, which Syria condemned as a "flagrant violation" of its sovereignty.

But Blinken indicated there was no thought of reversing course, especially with the Syrian civil war continuing.

3 צפייה בגלריה An Israeli tank near the Syrian border on the Golan Heights ( Photo: AFP )

Bennett claimed that after a decade of conflict in Syria, international calls to restore Syrian control of the Golan were muted.

"Every knowledgeable person in the world understands that it is preferable to have Israeli heights that are quiet, flourishing and green as opposed to the alternative," he said.

Despite objections within the cabinet — mainly from the Dovish Meretz party — to the plan, Bennett argued that unity on the Golan plan demonstrated that Israeli control of the area was a matter of "national consensus."

"The Golan Heights, the need to strengthen, cultivate and live in it, is certainly a principle that unites everyone here," he said.