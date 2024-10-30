After demeaning photos appear, detained Palestinians speak out

Hundreds of Palestinians detained by troops in Gaza were seen in photos on social media, stripped of their shirts. The demeaning photos prompted condemnation from media outlets but the IDF said it was acting according to international law and the men were told to strip to ensure that they were not strapped with explosives.

"The men were instructed to remove their clothes and stay in just their underwear," on man told CNN. We complied. We sat in the cold for several more hours and the weather was frigid. They were insulting us during that time, calling us names, laughing and taking pictures."

2 View gallery Detainees in Jabaliya

According to the report, the image, taken last Friday, was initially shared on an Israeli Telegram channel. It was also noted that the individuals in the photo had tried to leave the area following a warning from the IDF that there will be fighting there. Temperatures in Gaza were in the high 20's C for most of the day.

CNN reported that it was unclear who had taken the picture, though some of those photographed claimed it was IDF soldiers who photographed them during their detention. A CNN correspondent spoke with five of those in the image.

Muhannad Khalaf, 27, said he and his wife were detained by IDF soldiers while attempting to flee their home with their infant son via what was described as a designated safe corridor.

“We were all gathered in one place – men, women, children, and the elderly. This was at 11 a.m. After five hours, at 4 p.m., they asked the women and children to move forward and carry all (of our) bags and belongings,” he told the outlet.

Footage of patient delivery faciliatation in Gaza ( Video: COGAT )

According to Khalaf, every five men in the photo were asked to move forward for an ID screening by the soldiers before being allowed to proceed toward Gaza City.

"Some individuals were detained while others were released. Most of us ended up in Gaza City. The situation was terrifying and deeply saddening as we witnessed elderly men and injured individuals in distress, with no one showing them compassion or mercy.”

According to CNN, the image shows a three-and-a-half-year-old girl named Jouri Abu Ward riding a bicycle alongside her father as they made their way to Gaza City. Her father, Mohamad Abu Ward, said, he was forced to strip down to his underwear and was held for eight hours.

2 View gallery IDF forces in Gaza ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

He said the girl was not required to remove her clothes but was unable to leave the area because she was alone with him. No food or water was available to them. His wife and other children left the area earlier in the morning and were able to make it to Gaza City.

“Individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activity are being detained and questioned,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit told CNN in a statement. “The detainees are treated in accordance with international law but it is often necessary for terror suspects to hand over their clothes so that their clothes can be searched and to ensure that they are not concealing explosive vests or other weaponry.”

“Due to security protocol, clothes aren’t immediately returned to the detainees,” the statement added, adding the clothes are returned as soon as it’s “possible to do so.”

