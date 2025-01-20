Brother of hostage says all must be freed

Danny Elgart, the brother of hostage Itzik Elgart said on Monday that Israelis must keep their eyes on far-right allies of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to ensure the completion of the hostage deal and the return of all the captives.

Speaking to ynet, Elgart said he believed Hamas had an interest in the cease-fire and hostage release deal continuing to its end. "My real concern is with our side," he said. "I hope this process doesn’t stall and that everyone is brought back. We need to keep an eye on [ministers Itamar] Ben Gvir and [Bezalel] Smotrich, to ensure they don’t shift focus to other issues that could jeopardize this deal."

He did not hold back when addressing their tweets from last night, where they expressed excitement over the release of the three hostages. “They’re hypocrites and cowards. Politicians of the lowest kind,” he said bluntly.

Danny also stressed that his fight isn’t just for his brother’s return. "We’re waiting for Itzik to surprise us. He always surprised us—I hope this time will be no different," he shared. He reflected on their last conversation, on the morning of October 7. "After he said to me, ‘This is the end,’ I just hope that wasn’t really the case."

He said that any deal must prioritize the living, even if his brother was no longer alive. "If my brother isn’t alive then leave him there for now. Bring the living back first," he said. "I’m not just fighting for my brother’s return on a personal level—I’m fighting for this country to get back on track. Don’t bring back bodies now and leave living people behind."

Itzik is one of 94 hostages still being held in Gaza. According to estimates, dozens are believed to still be alive. Last night, after 471 days in captivity, Emily, Doron, and Romi were released . They spent the night with their families at Sheba Medical Center. The next wave of liberated captives is expected on Saturday, when four more are set to be freed.

Now, all eyes in Israel are on Friday, when the next list of hostages slated for release is expected to arrive. The list, which will be provided by Qatar’s Prime Minister, is anticipated to include four women: one civilian and three military observers. Among those who may be released in the next phase are Arbel Yehud, Shiri Bibas (Mother of Kfir Bibas, who was just 8 months old on the day of his abduction), Karina Ariev, Liri Elbag, Daniela Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Agam Berger.