'I waited years for this moment': After decades apart, Ethiopian doctor reunites with mother in Israel

After nearly three decades apart, Dr. Sarah Magos, 31, reunited Wednesday with her mother at Ben-Gurion Airport in an emotional meeting marked by tears and joy.
Magos, who immigrated from Ethiopia with the help of the Jewish Agency, met her mother, Tedla, for the first time since she was an infant. The separation followed a difficult childhood amid persecution of Ethiopian Jews.
Tedla said her family faced persecution for their Jewish faith in Ethiopia. “Most of my relatives left during Operation Solomon, but I was left behind,” she said. At age 20, she found herself caught in clashes between the military and rebel forces, during which she was arrested and injured. “At one point, I didn’t think I would survive,” she said.
To protect Sarah, Tedla kept her Jewish identity a secret and entrusted her daughter to neighbors who raised her after Tedla immigrated to Israel in 2002. Tedla now lives in Ashkelon, caring for Sarah’s two brothers, whom Sarah has never met.
Sarah grew up with the neighbors, maintaining only telephone contact with her mother. She earned her medical degree from Awassa University in Ethiopia and decided to immigrate to Israel to be reunited with her family.
Her immigration process was complicated due to her adoption status in Ethiopia, but was facilitated by the Jewish Agency. “I waited many years for this moment,” Sarah told Betamu Yosef, the agency’s Ethiopian immigration coordinator. “I told my mother during my medical studies that I would finish and come. I’m just happy to be reunited after so long.”
Dr. Magos plans to continue her medical career in Israel. She will join a specialized absorption program for young academic immigrants at Ulpan Etzion in Jerusalem, operated by the Jewish Agency and supported by the Ministry of Immigration and Absorption of Israel.
Alongside Magos, 19 other Ethiopian immigrants arrived in Israel Wednesday with assistance from Keren Hayesod, including families fleeing the conflict zone in Tigray. The new arrivals join roughly 100 Ethiopian immigrants who have come to Israel since the start of the year.
Jewish Agency CEO Yehuda Ston praised the effort behind each immigration story. “Behind every immigration there is personal support, professional work and unique challenges,” Ston said. “Dr. Sarah Magos exemplifies this, and the agency is proud to have helped her fulfill her dream of reconnecting with her family and her country.”