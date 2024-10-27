Israel destroyed facility manufacturing 'critical components,' Saudi website says

In a daring nocturnal Friday operation, Israel targeted Iranian facilities pivotal to the production of surface-to-surface missiles, delivering a strategic blow that complicates Tehran's future missile manufacturing efforts. An informed Israeli insider said on Saturday that "with the added impairment of air defense systems, the intended message is unmistakable." He emphasized that any Iranian retaliation against Israel could provoke a far more robust counteraction, leaving Iran "vulnerable and exposed."

The New York Times highlighted this strike as an assault on a "critical component." The Saudi website Elaph, known for its occasional insights from the Israeli defense sphere, cited a knowledgeable source stating that the targeted components were numerous fuel mixers at a facility integral for propelling the "Kheibar" and "Qassem" ballistic missiles, previously launched toward Israel on October 1 . The report estimated each mixer's value at a minimum of $2 million. Industry insiders from Iran's missile sector, referenced in the report, indicated that the facility's operational recovery would take no less than two years, marking a profound disruption to Iran's missile production capabilities.

A fuel mixer is a critical component for producing special solid fuel used to propel precision missiles. Missiles with liquid fuel need to be positioned upright for fueling, making them easy to detect and vulnerable. Solid fuel propulsion allows for better protection under cover and, more importantly, precision targeting; The same fuel is used in a computerized mechanism that navigates the missile by emitting combustion jets in different directions, achieving accuracy to within a meter and allowing for mid-flight trajectory adjustments. This makes it much easier to hit strategic targets and harder to intercept.

The informed source stated that "Israel complied with Biden's request not to attack oil and nuclear facilities; there was an agreement between Israel and the Americans regarding targeting military objectives. The U.S. benefits from this strike because Iran will struggle to produce missiles and transfer them to Russia against Ukraine," he said.

Despite reports that Arab and European countries sent warning messages to Iran, the source claimed Israel did not warn Iran before the attack. "In the strike, Israel hit the surface-to-surface missile production plants in three waves, thereby preventing them from continuing missile production. There was maximum coordination with the Americans," he said.

"This was no mere skirmish; it was a strategic blow that signals an end to the era of fearing Iran," asserted the source. "Israel intended for Iran to fully grasp the severity of the situation. Prepared for any escalation, Israel watched as Iran opted for retreat. The regime is now attempting to downplay the magnitude of the strike, but deep down, they understand the reality."

"Israeli intelligence moved through Iran unimpeded, and the Air Force executed its operations freely. By dawn, Tehran found its air defenses weakened and its ballistic missile capabilities compromised. The Ayatollahs' response was to concede. This marks a shift in the status quo," according to a high-ranking Israeli official.

Another senior figure commented on the domestic reaction. "While public sentiment may crave more overt displays of power, it is the duty of the leadership to evaluate and decide based on comprehensive security and diplomatic considerations. The collaboration with the U.S. is a crucial factor in this equation," he said.

Concurrently, top U.S. officials believe Iran is unlikely to retaliate against Israel's strike, in light of Israel's extensive reach. "No developments are expected before the elections," an official suggested. "Our alliance with Israel has been steadfast. A massive defense initiative is in place to safeguard Israel, incorporating the most advanced defense systems. Our commitment to supporting Israel is clear, and both Israel and Iran are well aware of this."

Senior officials asserted that Israel was fully justified in defending itself by launching a strike against Iran. "What Iran did to Israel on October 1 is something no nation should tolerate," one commented. "The Iranians are keenly aware Israel can reach any target it chooses. I don't anticipate a counteraction from them in response to Israel's move. I suspect they will refrain from retaliation — but time will tell."

U.S. President Joe Biden expressed hope that the cycle of reciprocal strikes between Israel and Iran would cease, noting that Israel did not appear to target non-military sites. On the other hand, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared that Tehran has "no limits" concerning its defense of territorial integrity, yet he stopped short of making explicit threats of retaliation.

The Israeli operation in Iran received unanimous approval in a political-security cabinet meeting conducted via telephone, lasting about an hour. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, a cabinet member, stated post-Sabbath that "the strike on Iran serves as a crucial opening maneuver to weaken Iran's strategic assets, and it must pave the way for subsequent actions. This is my stance, and I will continue to advocate for it in the appropriate forums. We bear a historical responsibility to neutralize the Iranian threat to Israel's existence."

