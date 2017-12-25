Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Russian officials bar Navalny from running for president
AP|Published:  25.12.17 , 17:45
Russian election officials on Monday formally barred Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny from running for president, prompting calls from him for a boycott of next year's vote.

 

The Central Election Commission decided unanimously that the anti-corruption crusader isn't eligible to run.

 

Navalny is implicitly barred from running for office because of a conviction in a fraud case which has been viewed as political retribution. He could have run if he was given a special dispensation or if his conviction was cancelled.

 

Incumbent Vladimir Putin is running for a fourth term in office and is widely expected to win the March 18 election.

 

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.