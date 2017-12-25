Critics of Turkish coup decree fear impunity

A new emergency decree in Turkey that grants immunity to civilians deemed to have helped thwart an attempted coup has sparked an outcry Monday.
Critics fear that it could lead to violence through impunity, including the possible formation of death squads.
The new law, passed Sunday, says people who acted to "suppress" the July 2016 coup attempt wouldn't face prosecution. Previously, it only applied to officials and law enforcement.
The government blames US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen for the coup and declared a state of emergency in its aftermath. Gulen denies the allegations.
About 250 people were killed and 2,193 injured resisting the attempted overthrow of the government. At least 34 alleged coup plotters also died.