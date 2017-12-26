Pakistan army says Indian fire kills 3 soldiers in Kashmir

Three Pakistani soldiers have been killed by Indian fire across the Line of Control in the disputed Kashmir region, Pakistani officials said Tuesday.
A military statement said the "unprovoked cease-fire violation" took place Monday in Rawalakot in the Pakistan-controlled part of Kashmir.
It came two days after India's army said four of its soldiers had been killed by Pakistani fire along the de facto border between the South Asian rivals.
In the latest shooting, the Indian military said that its soldiers targeted Pakistani posts after the Pakistani side had targeted their positions. The Indian troops did not suffer any casualties, officials said.