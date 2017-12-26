Rivlin praises anti-corruption protests

President Reuven Rivlin praised the important role played by social protests to affect change, and of the importance of going beyond online campaigns.
During a speech Tuesday at the Dov Lautman Conference on Education for Democracy, Rivlin said: "We have excellent proof of the influence
of the internet on our reality –the summer protests and the for-and-against protests in Tel Aviv and Petah Tikva. There is no alternative to the physical protest in the city square. We must raise a generation that will be mindful that true democracy can begin online, but it can never replace the need and obligation to participate in significant debate and action."