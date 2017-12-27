Guatemala FM defends Israel embassy move, says no reversal

GUATEMALA CITY – President Jimmy Morales' top diplomat defended his decision to move Guatemala's embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, rejecting on Tuesday international and domestic criticism after he followed Washington's lead in announcing a switch.

Foreign Minister Sandra Jovel said the change amounts to "a foreign policy decision, therefore sovereign," and there is no intention to reverse it.

"What we are doing is being coherent with our foreign policy and the ally we have been for Israel," she said.